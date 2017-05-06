Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk” unveils new trailer (video)
May 6, 2017 - 11:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Warner Bros. has released the latest trailer for its upcoming World War II drama “Dunkirk”, directed by Christopher Nolan, Variety said.
The studio dropped the teaser in conjunction with Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” which began previews on Thursday evening, May 4. “Dunkirk’s” website included a countdown of the seconds until the trailer’s debut.
Written and directed by Nolan, the film tells the story of the chaotic rescue of Allied soldiers during one of the fiercest battles of the war. War action scenes include aerial bombardments, sinking ships, and a beach filled with ravaged troops.
The powerful new footage takes viewers inside the “colossal military disaster” as the enemy approaches and the hope of survival fades. The trailer opens with wide shots of the beaches of Dunkirk as British soldiers look on to what appears to be German fighters coming to bomb them.
The teaser goes on to show more carnage as well as shots of Mark Rylance, a civilian, coming to help bring soldiers back home, as well as Tom Hardy’s fighter pilot trying to protect those trapped below.
“Dunkirk” stars Oscar winner Rylance, stage legend Kenneth Branagh, pop sensation Harry Styles, as well as Cillian Murphy and Hardy, both of whom worked on Nolan’s “Dark Knight” films and “Inception.”
“Dunkirk” hits theaters on July 21, when it will face off against Luc Besson’s science-fiction adventure “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.” Nolan’s previous Warner Bros. films, “The Dark Knight,” “The Dark Knight Rises,” and “Inception,” all opened around the same time.
