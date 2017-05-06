Chris Pine, Michelle Williams to star in spy thriller “All the Old Knives”
May 6, 2017 - 11:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Chris Pine and Michelle Williams are in negotiations to co-star in the Mark Gordon Company’s spy thriller “All the Old Knives”, sources tell Variety. “Theory of Everything” helmer James Marsh is also in negotiations to direct, the sources add.
The Mark Gordon Company and eOne will finance. Olen Steinhauer (author of “The Tourist”) adapted the screenplay from his novel of the same name.
Nick Wechsler will produce with Chockstone Pictures partners Steve Schwartz and Paula Mae Schwartz, along with Chockstone’s Roger Schwartz who will serve as a co-producer. MGC’s Mark Gordon and Matt Jackson will executive produce, with Sara Smith overseeing the project on behalf of MGC.
The story is set in the idyllic town of Carmel-by-the-Sea, where ex-lovers Henry and Celia — one a CIA spy and one an ex-CIA spy — meet for dinner and to reminisce. They relive their memories of the disastrous hijacking of Royal Jordanian Flight 127, which ended in the death of all on board, a failure that haunts the CIA’s Vienna station to this day. The question is whether Henry has come to dinner to rekindle the romance or to get to the bottom of a conspiracy. It also becomes clear that one of the ex-lovers may not survive the meal.
eOne will handle worldwide distribution on the film and will directly distribute the film in its territories, with Sierra/Affinity representing the film in all other international territories. CAA and WME co-represent the film’s domestic distribution rights.
Williams is coming off a very strong 2016 which included Kelly Reichardt’s “Certain Women” and Amazon’s “Manchester by the Sea,” which earned some of the best reviews of her career along with an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress.
She recently landed the highly coveted role of Gail Harris in Ridley Scott’s “All the Money in the World” and can be seen next in Todd Haynes “Wonderstruck,” which premieres this month in Cannes. She also has Fox’s “The Greatest Showman on Earth” bowing in December.
Pine is also coming off some of the best reviews of his career for the Oscar-nominated “Hell or High Water.” He’s following that up with two high-profile tentpoles, Warner Bros. “Wonder Woman,” where he plays Steve Trevor, and Disney’s “A Wrinkle in Time,” which opens next spring. He is also on board to host “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.
Prior to directing “The Theory of Everything,” Marsh was best known for his award-winning docs including “Man on Wire,” which won the Oscar for best documentary and was eventually adapted into the feature film “The Walk” starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. He is currently in post-production on “The Mercy” starring Colin Firth and Rachel Weisz for Studio Canal.
Top stories
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
There are a few prerequisites: Drivers will need an active "Mercedes me" account and get an "mbrace" subscription.
Partner news
Latest news
Boko Haram wants to kidnap foreigners in Nigeria: U.S., UK The British warning says the extremists are targeting Western foreign workers in the Bama area of Borno state, close to the Cameroon border.
Four of Mkhitaryan’s goals nommed for Man Utd Goal of the Season award The Armenian midfielder’s goals against Zorya Luhansk, Sunderland, Wigan and Leicester contend for the title.
Will Ferrell, Jason Momoa to play TV father-son in comedy Ferrell will play a washed-up TV star who reunites with the actor (Momoa) who played his son on a TV show, and has since become a huge star.
"Blade Runner 2049" teaser features battered Ryan Gosling (video) A new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what's left of society into chaos.