Ryan Murphy teases creepy clown for “American Horror Story” season 7

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ryan Murphy has offered a clue on the monster that will feature in the upcoming seventh season of "American Horror Story". The series creator shared on Instagram a sketch of an elephant head with a creepy clown smile. "American Horror Story Season 7 tease," so he wrote in the caption, AceShowbiz said.

The next installment will revolve around the 2016 U.S. election and feature a character based on President Donald Trump. It is expected to kick off on the election night, "illuminating and highlighting people who don't have a voice in our culture -- people who are ignored by the current administration and who are afraid and feel terrorized that their lives are going to be taken away."

"AHS" mainstays Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters are back for the new season. Billy Eichner and "Scream Queens" star Billie Lourd are added to the cast ensemble.