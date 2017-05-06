“Kingsman 3” already planned, helmer Matthew Vaughn says
May 6, 2017 - 11:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Director Matthew Vaughn has revealed that he is planning for "Kingsman 3". During a 20th Century Fox event in London where Vaughn screened the complete opening act of "Kingsman: The Golden Circle", the director said that he and co-writer Jane Goldman had thought about the third installment of the "Kingsman" movie series, AceShowbiz said.
"When we were writing ['The Golden Circle'], we were thinking about 'Kingsman 3' too," said Vaughn. "This is the bridge, if we can pull it off and get to make another one."
Vaughn said that he and Goldman regarded "The Golden Circle" as their "Empire Strikes Back". Like the classic "Star Wars" sequel, "The Golden Circle" can be the bridge which connects "Kingsman: The Secret Service" with the possible "Kingsman 3".
In a report released by Variety, Vaughn said that "the script for 'Golden Circle' had come easily and had all started with the villain, Poppy." He explained, "She has a very insane but logical plot to take over the world." The villain is played by Julianne Moore in the sequel.
Regarding new organization The Statesman which will be featured in "The Golden Circle", Vaughn said that The Statesman was "to Americana what Kingsman is to Britannia." He added that The Statesman members were inspired by notable American actors, who included James Coburn, Steve McQueen and Burt Reynolds.
The Kingsman members, on the other hand, were inspired by legendary British actors. "Everyone says it's Bond, but it isn't. It's David Niven," Vaughn said.
The first "Kingsman" movie, "Kingsman: The Secret Service", grossed $415 million globally in 2015. The British/American film gained positive reviews and was dubbed a stylish and fun spy flick.
The critical response for "The Golden Circle" remains to be seen, though. Vaughn admitted that there was indeed a challenge of making a sequel. "Hollywood does a lot of sequels, and they don't enhance the experience normally," said the director. " 'Kick-Ass 2' was a big learning curve of how not to make a sequel. We didn't set out to make a terrible film," he added.
Also starring Colin Firth, Taron Egerton, Mark Strong, Sophie Cookson, Jeff Bridges, Pedro Pascal and Edward Holcroft, "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" will be released on September 22.
