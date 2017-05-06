Dave Chappelle joins Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper in "A Star Is Born"

PanARMENIAN.Net - Dave Chappelle has joined Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in the Warner Bros. remake of “A Star is Born”, Variety said.

Cooper is also directing, which marks his feature film helming debut. He is producing through his 22 & Green production company, along with Jon Peters, Bill Gerber, Todd Phillips and Lynette Howell Taylor; with Basil Iwanyk and Ravi Mehta serving as executive producers.

The movie, based on William Wellman’s 1937 film starring Janet Gaynor and Fredric March, centers on a fading country music star who helps an aspiring singer as his own career spirals downward. James Mason and Judy Garland starred in a 1954 version, and Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson toplined the 1976 pic.

In the remake, Cooper plays Jackson Maine, a country music star on the brink of decline when he discovers a talented unknown named Ally. As the two begin a passionate love affair, he coaxes her into the spotlight, catapulting her to stardom. But as her career quickly eclipses his own, he finds it increasingly hard to handle his fading glory.

Lady Gaga received an Oscar nomination for the song “Til It Happens to You” from “The Hunting Ground.” She has composed and will perform original songs in the film.

The screenplay is by Will Fetters & Bradley Cooper and Eric Roth, based on the story by William A. Wellman and Robert Carson. “A Star Is Born” hits theaters on Sept. 28, 2018.

Chappelle will play Cooper’s oldest friend, who used to perform with him at blues clubs.

Chappelle starred in Spike Lee’s “Chi-Raq.” Netflix released his two, hourlong stand-up comedy specials in March — “Deep in the Heart of Texas,” which was filmed in Austin, and includes the themes of race, bias, and power; and “The Age of Spin,” recorded in Los Angeles last year.