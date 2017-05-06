"Blade Runner 2049" teaser features battered Ryan Gosling (video)
May 6, 2017 - 13:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A new teaser for "Blade Runner 2049" has arrived for viewing pleasure, AceShowbiz reports. It shows a bloodied and battered Ryan Gosling. There is also a quick glimpse at Harrison Ford's return as Rick Deckard. "There is an order to things. That's what we do here, we keep order," says Robin Wright's character.
The film takes place thirty years after the events of the first film. A new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what's left of society into chaos. K's discovery leads him on a quest to find Deckard, a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.
Directed by Denis Villeneuve ("Prisoners", "Sicario", "Arrival"), it is going to make its way out stateside on October 6. The first trailer is due Monday, May 8. Jared Leto, Dave Bautista and Mackenzie Davis are among the cast ensemble as well.
Photo: EW
