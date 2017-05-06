Will Ferrell, Jason Momoa to play TV father-son in comedy
May 6, 2017 - 13:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Paramount is developing a show business comedy for Will Ferrell and Jason Momoa, Variety said.
Nick Stoller and Ferrell’s Gary Sanchez company are producing the film.
The studio acquired an untitled pitch from the team of Andy Mogel and Jarrad Paul, who will write the script. Ferrell will play a washed-up TV star who reunites with the actor (Momoa) who played his son on a TV show, and has since become a huge star.
Ferrell will next be seen opposite Amy Poehler in the New Line comedy “The House,” which opens June 30 and which Gary Sanchez produced. Momoa will star in the Warner Bros. tentpole “Justice League” as Aquaman in November then topline a standalone movie, which James Wan began shooting this week. The latter film debuts on Dec. 21, 2018.
Stoller recently directed both “Neighbors” and the animated comedy “Storks.” He also co-created and executive produced “The Carmichael Show” for NBC.
Mogel and Paul created the Fox sitcom “The Grinder,” starring Rob Lowe. They also wrote and directed the feature comedy “The D Train,” starring Jack Black and James Marsden.
Gary Sanchez’s producing credits include “Get Hard,” “The Other Guys,” “Step Brothers,” “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues,” and “Daddy’s Home,” along with the TV series “Eastbound & Down.”
The news about the movie was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.
Photo: The Hollywood News
