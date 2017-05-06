Four of Mkhitaryan’s goals nommed for Man Utd Goal of the Season award
May 6, 2017 - 13:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Four out of 10 goals nominated for the Manchester United Goal of the Season award were netted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the club’s official website reveals.
Voting is now open for the end-of-season awards, with the Armenian midfielder’s goals against Zorya Luhansk, Sunderland, Wigan and Leicester contending for the title.
Two other goals from the list were scored by Jesse Lingard, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Wayne Rooney have one goal each.
Also, the 28-year-old is among the hopefuls of Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award, previously known as the MUFC Members Player of the Year award.
Mkhitaryan has won three straight Goal of the Month awards for Manchester United in 2016-17.
Read also: Mourinho hints Henrikh Mkhitaryan won’t play against Arsenal May 7
The forward sustained "significant knee ligament damage" during Manchester United's 2-1 Europa League win over Anderlecht/
Levon Aronian climbed three spots to the 6th position, while Sergei Movsesian and Vladimir Akopian come in the 64th and 83rd, respectively.
According to media reports, the club are looking for a substitute for Bruma, a Portuguese winger who will soon depart the Istanbul team.
"We will use video refereeing at the 2018 World Cup because we've had nothing but positive results so far," he said.
