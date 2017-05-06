“Baahubali 2” becomes highest-grossing Indian film of all time
May 6, 2017 - 16:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion” has emerged as the all-time Indian box office champion. The film released Apr. 28 in the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi languages and has grossed $131 million worldwide, comfortably passing the $123 million achieved by “PK” in 2014, Variety said.
In North America, the film collected $13.1 million, according to figures released by distributor Great India Films, making it the highest grossing Indian film in the territory, and passing the $12.3 lifetime collection of 2016’s “Dangal.” Both “PK” and “Dangal” starred Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan.
In India, “Baahubali” swept past the local record of $83.7 million gross held by “Dangal,” collecting $106 million.
Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, the film is a continuation of 2015 blockbuster “Baahubali: The Beginning” that grossed $100 million. It stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia.
