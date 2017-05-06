Iron Maiden bassist talks the state of play for rock music today
May 6, 2017 - 16:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Steve Harris of Iron Maiden has voiced his concerns about the current state of rock music and the lack of opportunity for young bands today, NME reports.
Speaking to Kerrang behind the scenes at their The Book of Souls tour, bassist and songwriter Steve Harris speaks on the “state of play” for rock musicians today.
After noting that bands back in the 1980s were privy to “more possibilities’, Steve mentions that it’s incredibly difficult for bands to get noticed nowadays.
“It’s very, very tough. I think it’s tougher than ever”, Steve begins. “Now there are so many bands and not so many outlets for it. And it’s tougher than ever to earn a crust doing it, too. I sort of feel sorry for bands in a lot of ways.”
He continues, “Sometimes it’s the luck of the draw, and being in the right place at the right time, and all that kind of stuff. You’ve just got to keep chipping away”.
Harris then gave some props to bands who he reckons have overcome the odds. “Avenged Sevenfold have come through, Biffy Clyro’s another one’s that come through to headline festivals. Those two are the ones that spring to mind the most”.
“Even with us, if we finally hang the old guitars up, you think, ‘Who’s going to come and take over?'”
Recently, Iron Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson shared details on how his cancer diagnosis changed his vocal style.
Top stories
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
There are a few prerequisites: Drivers will need an active "Mercedes me" account and get an "mbrace" subscription.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia’s ARFD endorses ruling RPA in Yerevan elections We call on our friends and supporters to vote for the team headed by Taron Margaryan on May 14,” a statement said.
UK General election: PM May 'not taking victory for granted' Jeremy Corbyn said his party faced a challenge on a "historic scale" to win back power, but insisted he could close the gap on the Tories.
U.S. jobs growth accelerates in April The rebound in the jobs market could pave the way for the U.S. central bank to raise interest rates in June.
Ex-Gaza chief Haniya elected Hamas leader "The Hamas Shura Council on Saturday elected Ismail Haniya as head of the movement's political bureau," the Hamas media said.