David Lynch says he won’t make another movie
May 6, 2017 - 17:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - David Lynch has indicated that he may not direct another movie again in the future, citing changes in the film industry, NME reports.
Lynch – known for his classic films Blue Velvet, Mulholland Drive, Eraserhead and The Elephant Man – recently spoke to The Sydney Morning Herald when he suggested that he has no plans to pursue any future feature film.
“Things changed a lot,” Lynch said. “So many films were not doing well at the box office even though they might have been great films and the things that were doing well at the box office weren’t the things that I would want to do.”
Asked whether he was saying he has already made his last movie, Lynch reportedly first hesitated but then replied: “Yes it is.”
Lynch’s last movie was 2006’s Inland Empire.
Meanwhile, his cult TV show Twin Peaks will return after 16 years for its third season in May. Its two-hour, two-episode premiere will air on May 21 at the same time on Showtime in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK.
Top stories
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
There are a few prerequisites: Drivers will need an active "Mercedes me" account and get an "mbrace" subscription.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia’s ARFD endorses ruling RPA in Yerevan elections We call on our friends and supporters to vote for the team headed by Taron Margaryan on May 14,” a statement said.
UK General election: PM May 'not taking victory for granted' Jeremy Corbyn said his party faced a challenge on a "historic scale" to win back power, but insisted he could close the gap on the Tories.
U.S. jobs growth accelerates in April The rebound in the jobs market could pave the way for the U.S. central bank to raise interest rates in June.
Ex-Gaza chief Haniya elected Hamas leader "The Hamas Shura Council on Saturday elected Ismail Haniya as head of the movement's political bureau," the Hamas media said.