Armenia’s ARFD endorses ruling RPA in Yerevan elections
May 6, 2017 - 17:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun (ARFD) in a statement issued on Saturday, May 6 called on the residents of Yerevan to vote for Taron Margaryan from the ruling Republican Party (RPA).
“The ARFD Yerevan city committee endorses the Republican Party of Armenia in the upcoming elections to the City Council,” the statement said.
“The decision stems from the two parties’ joint commitment to making qualitative changes.”
“We call on our friends and supporters to vote for the team headed by Taron Margaryan on May 14,” the statement added.
Three parties participate in elections. RPA’s proportional list is headed by Margaryan; Nikol Pashinyan, who was recently re-elected to the National Assembly, tops the list of YELQ bloc; while 5th Convocation National Assembly lawmaker Zaruhi Postanjyan, who recently announced the Yerkir Tsirani (Land of Apricot) party, will head its list. Municipal elections are slated for May 14.
