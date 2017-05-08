Adam Lambert talks upcoming Freddie Mercury biopic
May 8, 2017 - 14:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Adam Lambert has discussed his thoughts and involvement in the upcoming Freddie Mercury biopic movie – revealing that he never considered playing the iconic frontman, NME said.
Lambert, who rose to fame on US talent show American Idol before finding success as a solo artist, has been the touring frontman of Queen and replacement of Freddie Mercury with the band since 2011. During that period, Brian May has spent the last four years working on the film about Mercury’s life. Several actors were rumoured and involved before ‘Mr Robot’ star Rami Malek landed the lead role, and ‘The Usual Suspects’ Bryan Singer is set to direct.
Asked if he ever considered playing the role of Mercury in the film, Lambert told NME: “No, I don’t think I would be able up for taking that one. I mean, that’s a whole other level. I really love singing the songs that Freddie sang on stage, but I also approach it by doing it as me. I don’t know if I would be able to impersonate Freddie.
“I’m really excited about the guy that they’ve cast in the role for the film – he’s amazing. The gentlemen from Mr Robot, Rami Malek.”
Lambert continued: “I thinks he’s gonna be amazing and I’m friendly with Bryan Singer, the director. I got the chance to chitchat about the band, his experience as a fan of the band, and my experience as sort of a guest member over some beers. Brian is so incredible as ta director and so passionate about this project. He and Rami are both so excited, so I’m just excited to see what they do together. I can’t wait.”
Brian May recently revealed that the film would be released in 2018.
The Freddie Mercury biopic project has been subject to many rumours and stumbling blocks. Daniel Radcliffe was once believed to be playing the flamboyant frontman but said that he was ‘completely wrong for the part‘. Then, it emerged that ‘Borat’ and ‘Ali G’ star Sacha Baron Cohen was involved but had to pull out over disagreements with Brian May.
