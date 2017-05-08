Guns N’ Roses, The Who announce joint tour
May 8, 2017 - 14:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Guns N’ Roses and The Who have announced a joint headlining tour.
The two rock icons will share co-headlining duties on September 23rd at Rio De Janeiro’s Rock In Rio festival, before jetting over to Argentina for a show at Estadio Único De La Plata in Buenos Aires.
Further shows are set to take place in Brazil, Peru and Chile, NME reports citing Blabbermouth, though these are yet to be officially announced.
The news comes after The Who’s Roger Daltrey revealed that the band’s current tour may be their last. Speaking to NME last month, the frontman hinted that their upcoming Las Vegas residency could mark the band’s final bow. “We seriously don’t know if we’ll ever play again after this tour,” he admitted. “People at our age have been popping their clogs [over the last year] so let’s just get real here, where we are in our lives. We’re doing remarkably well for where we are but we just don’t know. If we get through this year, we’re gonna need some time off. We’ll re-think it after that.”
Meanwhile, Guns N’ Roses have announced some huge supports for their upcoming UK and Ireland dates. Royal Blood, Mark Lanegan and Otherkin will support the band at Dublin’s Slane Castle, before they head to London Stadium with The Kills and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown opening proceedings. The dates come after the ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ superstars sold over a million tickets to their European tour in just one day.
Both Guns N’ Roses and The Who are set to tour extensively throughout the summer.
Top stories
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
There are a few prerequisites: Drivers will need an active "Mercedes me" account and get an "mbrace" subscription.
Partner news
Latest news
Syria foreign minister rejects UN monitors for 'de-escalation' deal "We do not accept a role for the United Nations or international forces to monitor the agreement," Walid Muallem said.
Syrian rebels begin 1st evacuations from Damascus district The evacuation began days after regime backers Russia and Iran and rebel supporter Turkey signed a deal to implement "de-escalation zones".
Armenia’s YELQ vows financial aid as it seeks to root out vote buying The socially vulnerable residentswill receive AMD 15,000 each, which Pashinyan said will help “get rid of the vote-buying practice.”
Amazon dominates U.S. market for voice-controlled speakers: study The report underscores Amazon's progress in making Alexa and its speech-recognition technology an integral part of customers' lives.