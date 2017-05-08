Sigur Ros tease mysterious release

PanARMENIAN.Net - Sigur Ros have released a mysterious 10-second clip that is teasing something. What that something is, however, is currently unknown, NME said.

The video has no music behind it. It shows the words “Norður Og Niður” which then fizzle and collapse into a pile of letters. The words translate to English from Icelandic to “north and down”.

If you follow the link in the Youtube video description, you’ll be taken to a mailing-list sign-up page. However, once you sign up, you receive an email that reads “soon…” with a download link for a photo of the band.

According to Pitchfork, a representative for the three-piece post-rock band has revealed that this is not teasing the new album the band are allegedly working on with producer John Congleton.

Recently, Sigur Ros unveiled their own brand of edible cannabis-infused gumdrops “spired by the flavours of foraged Icelandic berries”.

“Wild Sigurberry’ gumdrops include a proprietary formulation of terpenes available in 5 dosage options: five, ten and twenty milligram THC infused, Lord Jones’ signature 5:1 ratio CBD to THC formulation, and a pure CBD option.”

To launch the product, the band and Lord Jones hosted a sound bath at Hollywood’s NeueHouse on so fans could taste the gumdrops an experience a ‘fully elevated experience’.