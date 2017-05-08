Stephen King's “The Mist” unveils gruesome trailer

PanARMENIAN.Net - Spike has just debuted a new trailer for "The Mist" at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards. The gruesome trailer features bloody destruction coming to the small Maine town of Bridgton as mysterious mist rolls into the town, AceShowbiz said.

"It's coming, it's coming!" a character screams in fear as he witnesses the fatal mist rolling into the fictional town in Stephen King's novella. Unlike the previous trailer, the newly-released trailer offers gruesome scenes, including a bloody face with a deep bloody culvert on the eyes as well as a woman whose mouth and jaw are brutally torn apart and dripping all over the place.

Accompanied with poignant music, the trailer continues giving some glimpses of bloody corpses. Two dead people can be seen hung from the ceiling, while other gouged-out eyed bodies are seen crumpled lifelessly inside supermarket's trolleys. The mist also seemingly turns a man into a winged creature as dozens of tiny bat-like creatures flit out of his bloody mouth.

While the original 1980's novella was mainly set inside a supermarket where a group of people were trapped after the killer mist rolled in, the Spike take follows other groups scattered throughout the town. For its adaptation, Spike added new characters and plots to stretch the book into its TV series.

Based on the story by Stephen King, "The Mist" centers around a small town family that is torn apart by a brutal crime. As they deal with the fallout an eerie mist rolls in, suddenly cutting them off from the rest of the world and, in some cases, each other. Family, friends and adversaries become strange bedfellows, battling the mysterious mist and its threats, fighting to maintain morality and sanity as the rules of society break down.

"The Mist" stars Morgan Spector ("Boardwalk Empire"), Alyssa Southerland ("Vikings"), Okezie Morro ("Red Tails"), Darren Pettie ("Mad Men"), Dan Butler ("Frasier"), Isaiah Washington, Jr. ("The Wire") and Frances Conroy ("American Horror Story").

The 10-episode series premieres on Thursday, June 22 at 10 P.M. on Spike.