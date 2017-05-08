YA novel adaptation “Everything Everything” rolls out new clip

PanARMENIAN.Net - The MTV Movie & TV Awards Festival kicked off with a look at an extended clip from the movie adaptation of hit YA novel Everything Everything, The Hollywood Reporter said.

Stars Amandla Stenberg and Nick Robinson were on hand to present the preview, which shows Stenberg's Maddy and Robinson's Olly sharing an intimate moment set to music.

Olly stops by Maddy's window and gets her speaker to play a song from his iPod as they stare at each other through the glass and imagine what might be.

Nicola Yoon's debut novel follows the relationship between Olly and Maddy, a teen with severe combined immunodeficiency, a disease that causes her to be allergic to practically everything and hide out in her own home.

The movie hits theaters May 19.