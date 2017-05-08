Altitude nabs Zosia Mamet’s comedy drama “The Boy Downstairs”
May 8, 2017 - 17:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Altitude Film Sales has taken international sales rights to Sophie Brooks’ “The Boy Downstairs”, starring “Girls” actress Zosia Mamet, which the company will introduce to international buyers at the Cannes Film Market. Altitude Film Distribution has additionally acquired U.K. distribution rights to the comedy drama, Variety said.
“The Boy Downstairs” premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in April and marks the feature debut of writer-director Brooks. It co-stars Matthew Shear.
Mamet stars as a young woman who moves back to New York after living in London and finds a seemingly perfect Brooklyn apartment, only to discover that her ex-boyfriend lives in the apartment below. Initially hoping to continue their relationship as friends, she soon finds old wounds reopening and is forced to confront her true feelings.
“Zosia Mamet is a truly exciting rising star, and her touching performance in ‘The Boy Downstairs,’ wonderfully celebrated at Tribeca, will further cement her rise to stardom,” said Will Clarke, chairman and co-CEO of Altitude Film Entertainment.
The film is produced by Dan Clifton and David Brooks of Cliffbrook Films alongside major financier Motion Picture Capital. Paul Brooks serves as executive producer.
The U.K. distribution deal was struck by Altitude’s co-CEO Andy Mayson with Motion Picture Capital. UTA is handling North American sales.
Top stories
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
There are a few prerequisites: Drivers will need an active "Mercedes me" account and get an "mbrace" subscription.
Partner news
Latest news
Banks planning to move 9,000 jobs from Britain in the next two years Last week Standard Chartered and JPMorgan were the latest global banks to outline plans for their European operations after Brexit.
Syria foreign minister rejects UN monitors for 'de-escalation' deal "We do not accept a role for the United Nations or international forces to monitor the agreement," Walid Muallem said.
Syrian rebels begin 1st evacuations from Damascus district The evacuation began days after regime backers Russia and Iran and rebel supporter Turkey signed a deal to implement "de-escalation zones".
Armenia’s YELQ vows financial aid as it seeks to root out vote buying The socially vulnerable residentswill receive AMD 15,000 each, which Pashinyan said will help “get rid of the vote-buying practice.”