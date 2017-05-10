New “American Crime Story” set pics see Versace's murder scene

PanARMENIAN.Net - Darren Criss has filmed the big murder scene for "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story". On Tuesday, May 9, the actor and his co-star Edgar Ramirez were seen recreating the 1997 assassination of Gianni Versace in front of the famed designer's Miami Beach estate, AceShowbiz said.

Criss, who plays the killer Andrew Cunanan, was spotted aiming a gun at Ramirez, who portrays Versace. Ramirez was seen lying on the doorsteps of The Versace Mansion, the actual place where Versace was gunned down nearly 20 years ago.

Criss stared at the body of the slain Versace for a while before walking away. A moment later, actor Khotan Fernandez who dressed in white found the body and chased Criss on the street. Earlier that day, Criss was pictured running across the street with gun in hand.

A day prior, Ramirez was shooting a quite romantic scene with Ricky Martin, who plays Versace's lover Antonio D'Amico. The two were seen enjoying a stroll on South Beach.

Based on the book "Vulgar Favors: Andrew Cunanan, Gianni Versace, and the Largest Failed Manhunt in U.S. History" by Maureen Orth, the third season of the FX anthology series will center on the assassination of Gianni Versace in Miami in July 1997. His killer, Cunanan, who killed five people that year, committed suicide eight days later on a house boat.

Penelope Cruz is cast as his sister Donatella Versace, while Max Greenfield has been added to the cast in an unknown role.

The third season is slated to air in 2018, after the second season which will depict the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.