Musk says Tesla accepting solar roof pre-orders starting from May 10
May 10, 2017 - 16:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Tesla is opening up pre-orders for its solar roof tiles on Wednesday, May 10, — a little later than previously slated, TechCrunch reports.
CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the company will be accepting orders for the tiles from later this afternoon. Although only two of the four possible tile styles are being made available at this point.
Responding to a question via Twitter Musk said the first version of the tiles that can be pre-ordered are the black glass smooth and textured versions.
Tuscan and French slate versions will be available to order “in about six months”, he added.
Musk said the tiles can be ordered “for almost any country”, including specific confirms for Australia and the UK.
He also confirmed that deployment — i.e. delivery and installation — will be this year in the US, and in 2018 for overseas orders.
There’s no official confirm on price yet which really is the key detail here. Because, while traditional solar panels may look unsightly, the historical cost of the renewable technology has undoubtedly been the biggest barrier to wider uptake — though the price of solar has also been falling significantly in recent years.
Previous hints from Tesla on the cost of its solar tiles have suggested the price of the system will amount to the price of an ordinary roof plus the cost of electricity.
