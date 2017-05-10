“GOT” star Peter Dinklage to topline HBO’s Herve Villechaize movie
May 10, 2017 - 16:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - HBO says it’s green-lighted a movie about Herve Villechaize (ER-vay Vill-SHEZZ). He’s the late actor who played Mr. Tattoo on TV’s “Fantasy Island”, The Associated Press reports.
HBO said Tuesday, May 9 that “My Dinner with Herve” will star Peter Dinklage of “Game of Thrones” as Villechaize.
“Fifty Shades of Grey” star Jamie Dornan will play a journalist who comes into the actor’s life.
Villechaize’s shout of “The plane, the plane!” greeted arriving guests in the 1977-83 series “Fantasy Island,”
He played bad guy Nick Nack in 1974′s James Bond film, “The Man with the Golden Gun.”
The HBO film’s writer and director is Sacha Gervasi, who interviewed Villechaize shortly before he died.
The 3-foot-11 (1.2 meter) Villechaize endured health problems and died in 1993 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at age 50.
