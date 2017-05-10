Trance producer Robert Miles dies at 47
May 10, 2017 - 17:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Robert Miles, trance producer and DJ best known for his No 1 hit Children, has died aged 47, The Guardian reports.
News of the Swiss-born Italian artist’s death was first reported by DJ Mag Italia, who claim he died of an “unspecified illness” but this has yet to be confirmed. Producer and longtime friend Joe T Vannelli verified the reports to the Press Association, saying: “Yes man, (it) is a tragedy.”
He later posted a tribute to the producer on his Facebook: “The tragic news of the death of a very talented artist of our time, makes me incredulous and upset,” Vannelli said. “I will miss the fights, brawls, criticism, judgements but especially your talent in finding sounds and melodies unparalleled.”
Miles - real name Roberto Concina - released his debut, Dreamland, in June 1996, an album which went platinum in Europe. It featured the hypnotic trance track Children, which cost just $195 to produce, and went to No 1 in more than 12 countries. In the wake of this success, he retreated from the glare, releasing a string of albums that included 1997’s 23am, 2001’s Organik and Miles_Gurtu in 2004. He was also known for launching Open Lab, a Balearic radio station which broadcast from Ibiza and covered arts, media and technology.
Many established names in the world of electronic music have since celebrated the late artist’s career, with DJ Pete Tong, an early champion of Children, thanking Miles “for the music” and Darude thanking him for “the inspiration, direction and courage.”
