Muse tease new single, video

PanARMENIAN.Net - Muse have shared a number of teasers for what appears to be a new song and music video, NME reports.

Back in March, it emerged that the band had been working at Air Studios in London where they were said to have recorded three new songs. It was said that one was ‘heavy’ and the others ‘not really’. Muse then shared a short teaser from their time in a studio, assuring fans that a ‘new song was coming soon‘.

Now the band have unveiled two cryptic teaser showing footage of the filming of a new music video, while frontman Matt Bellamy also recently shared a photo of his son Bing ‘on set’.

Fans are now speculating as to whether their eighth album and the follow-up to 2015’s ‘Drones‘ may be released this year. Last year, Bellamy suggested that the band could be heading in a more stripped-back and acoustic direction for their next record.

“I feel like I say it every time with each album but I feel like it might be time to actually do something a bit more stripped down,” he said.

Muse’s summer of touring sees them call in to the UK and Ireland for headline sets at Reading & Leeds Festival, as well as Vital Festival in Belfast.