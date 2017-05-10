London Grammar announce 2017 UK tour
May 10, 2017 - 17:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - London Grammar have announced details of a tour for Autumn 2017, NME reports.
The returning trio are set to release their long-awaited second album ‘Truth Is A Beautiful Thing’ next month. After showcasing the album and airing new material on an intimate tour last month, now the band have announced a run of seven UK shows for October 2017.
London Grammar’s full upcoming dates are below.
Wednesday October 18 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds Friday October 20 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo Saturday October 21 – LONDON Eventim Apollo Monday October 23 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy Birmingham Thursday October 26 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City Friday October 27 – BRISTOL Colston Hall Sunday October 29 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE City Hall
London Grammar release ‘Truth Is A Beautiful Thing’ on June 2.
“The first album was a lot more about relationships, but then the second one is too – but in a different way,” singer Hannah Reid told NME about their ‘dream-like’ new record.
“It’s probably about the relationship you have with yourself, rather than one specific other person. The relationship that us three had on the road, and there’s a lot about the meaning of life in general, which is SO lame, but that is what we talk about!”
Guitarist Dan Rothman then went on to say that fans can expect it to be ‘less moody than the first record’. “It’s maybe less ‘samey’,” he said. “We’ve tried to provide more variety.”
“We’ve expanded on the filmic, cinematic aspect,” added Dot Major in percussion and keys. “That’s maybe something that’s consistent throughout the new album, but in terms of what’s going on in different songs it definitely varies a bit more.”
