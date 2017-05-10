Red Hot Chili Peppers unveil new video for “Goodbye Angels” (video)
May 10, 2017 - 18:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Red Hot Chili Peppers have released a video for the latest single from their album The Getaway, which came out last June. “Goodbye Angels” was filmed in Atlanta, Ga. and stars Klara Kristin, Loudwire reports.
The clip was directed by Thoranna Sigurdardottir [aka TOTA], who also was behind the camera for the band’s video for “Go Robot” in September.
In the video, Kristin stars as a street kid who is enjoying the freedoms of her lifestyle, hustling her way through life. In “Goodbye Angels,” she manages to work her way into a Red Hot Chili Peppers show where she actually passes the band backstage, secures her “high” for the night and gets caught up in the music.
On May 7, it was announced the Chili Peppers would be topping the bill to the The Meadows Music and Arts Festival set to take place Sept. 15 – 17 at Citi Field in New York. They’ll be joined by Gorillaz, TV on the Radio and Two Door Cinema Club among others.
The Meadows is one of a series of fests RHCP are headlining this year, along with Austin City Limits and Milwaukee Summerfest.
