Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross roll out Banksy Hotel song

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nine Inch Nails members Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have shared a new song titled ‘Green Lines’, NME said.

The track was created for the new Banksy hotel, ‘The Walled Off Hotel’. Nine Inch Nails and Massive Attack were previously announced to feature at a series of concerts in a piano bar in Banksy’s latest project.

Both acts along with film composer Hans Zimmer and Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea will perform pre-recorded gigs in the piano bar of the artist’s Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem.

The mysterious street artist’s latest exhibition is located in Bethlehem, which lies in the occupied West Bank. Priding itself on offering “the worst view in the world,” the installment opened as a real hotel earlier this year on March 20.

The hotel boasts a piano bar, with a mechanical, remote controlled piano playing out compositions from various artists. It was previously announced that Reznor and Ross would be soundtracking the bar and you can listen to the first song, ‘Green Lines’ below.

Banksy previously explained the political reasoning behind the hotel’s location.

“It’s exactly one hundred years since Britain took control of Palestine and started re-arranging the furniture—with chaotic results,” he explained. “I don’t know why, but it felt like a good time to reflect on what happens when the United Kingdom makes a huge political decision without fully comprehending the consequences.”

The artist asked Elton John to play at the hotel’s ‘opening party’ – “I don’t know much about piano players; I could only think of one,” Banksy explained. “So, I wrote Elton John an email, and, rather amazingly, he agreed to play” – a gig that John ended up performing remotely, with the performance being beamed into the hotel via television screens.