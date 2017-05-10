Sprint planning to launch 5G network by end of 2019
May 10, 2017 - 18:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Sprint announced plans on Wednesday, May 10 to develop and launch a 5G network and devices by the end of 2019, in partnership with Qualcomm and SoftBank, The Verge reveals.
Sprint’s announcement is incredibly lacking when it comes to details, however. Besides the “late 2019” date, the release notes that the carrier is looking to develop its 5G network in the 2.5GHz band of spectrum (E-UTRA LTE Band 41, to be precise), meaning that Sprint doesn’t seem to be pursing millimeter wave for 5G at this time. But beyond that, there’s virtually no information as to how Sprint will roll out a new nationwide network over the next two and a half years, or what technologies it will be using to separate it from its existing 4G network.
That makes it yet another carrier with ill-defined 5G plans, joining T-Mobile, which announced its similarly vague 5G plans for 2019, and AT&T, which is launching a deceptively named “5G Evolution” network to prepare for a true 5G network that will come at some unknown later date.
As of this time, there still is no formal 5G standard from standards organizations like the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the 3GPP. That said, the 3GPP is planning to focus its efforts on Release 15 — which is set to include the first 5G standards — in the second half of 2017, with a goal of enabling large-scale tests and deployments of 5G technology by early 2019. Which means that if everything goes according to schedule, it’s at least possible for Sprint and T-Mobile to hit their 2019 goals.
Top stories
YouTube has signed up comedian Kevin Hart and TV host Ellen DeGeneres as its first two high-profile entertainers.
Expectations are building ahead of Apple's iPhone range this fall, with investors hoping that the launch would help bolster sales.
The partnership will be announced May 1 at an event Bloomberg LP is holding for advertisers by Michael Bloomberg and Jack Dorsey.
Google's Nexus 6P and Pixel could take well-exposed, color-accurate and largely noise-free photos in extremely dark situations.
Partner news
Latest news
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross roll out Banksy Hotel song (video) Nine Inch Nails and Massive Attack were previously announced to feature at a series of concerts in a piano bar in Banksy’s latest project.
Armenia: YELQ defends financial aid plan as legal in Yerevan elections According to Nikol Pashinyan, the city budget will increase by AMD 30-40 billion in the event of YELQ’s victory.
Red Hot Chili Peppers unveil new video for “Goodbye Angels” (video) The clip was directed by Thoranna Sigurdardottir [aka TOTA], who also was behind the camera for the band’s video for “Go Robot” in September.
Toyota suffers first profit drop in five years Toyota has warned next year's profits will be even lower, due to the strength of the Japanese currency.