“Gotham,” “Last Man on Earth” renewed for season 4 at FOX

PanARMENIAN.Net - FOX has handed out season 4 renewals for two of its shows, "Gotham" and "The Last Man on Earth". The renewal comes a little bit late for "Gotham", considering that the series is one of FOX's flagship series, AceShowbiz reports.

Starring Benjamin McKenzie, "Gotham" averages 5.3 million total viewers and a 1.9 in the demo. Based on characters from DC Comics, "Gotham" follows one cop, destined for greatness, as he navigates a dangerously corrupt city teetering between good and evil, and chronicles the early years of Bruce Wayne who is destined to be one of the most popular super heroes of our time.

The series also stars Donal Logue, David Mazouz, Morena Baccarin, Sean Pertwee and Robin Lord Taylor. With the fourth season renewal, it means that "Gotham" joins fellow retuning WBTV dramas on FOX which include "Lucifer" and "Lethal Weapon".

The renewal for Will Forte-starring "The Last Man on Earth" doesn't come as surprise as well. The apocalyptic comedy even earned Will two Emmy nominations. Created by Will, "The Last Man on Earth" is about the life and adventures of the last man on the planet. Kristen Schaal, January Jones, Mel Rodriguez, Mary Steenburgen and Cleopatra Coleman star on the series, which is executive produced by Will, Christopher Miller, Phil Lord, Seth Cohen, Andrew Bobrow and Erik Durbin.