"Jurassic World 2" rolls out set photos

PanARMENIAN.Net - Producer Colin Trevorrow and director J.A. Bayona have taken to Twitter to post new "Jurassic World 2" set photos. The photo shared by Trevorrow features a chair with Ian Malcolm's name written on it, revealing that Malcolm depicter Jeff Goldblum has started filming his scenes for the movie. Last month, it was announced that the "Jurassic Park" actor would return to the franchise, AceShowbiz said.

Bayona, meanwhile, tweets that "Jurassic World 2" is over halfway done. Along with the tweet, Bayona shares an intriguing photo which seemingly features the amber-topped cane used by John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) in "Jurassic Park".

The picture may hint that there will be a reference to Hammond in "Jurassic World 2". It has been revealed that James Cromwell will play Hammond's old partner, which means that he may bring up the subject about Hammond in the "Jurassic World" sequel.

Recently, Goldblum told Entertainment Weekly the reason he was willing to reprise his role as Dr. Malcolm. "Off I go in a few weeks to London, where they've been hard at work, and I'll try to contribute something to the plate of dino-entertainment," explained Goldblum. He went on saying that his character was a "saucy, sassy man."

"I like my character," said Goldblum. "I think my character is a saucy, sassy man of some integrity and deep thinking. And of course, that whole world continues to be popular, slam-bang, top entertainment."

"Jurassic World 2" is set to hit U.S. theaters on June 22, 2018. Also starring in the movie are Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Justice Smith, B.D. Wong and Toby Jones.