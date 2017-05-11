Adam Devine, Liam Hemsworth join Rebel Wilson's “Isn't It Romantic”
May 11, 2017 - 11:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Adam Devine and Liam Hemsworth will star opposite Rebel Wilson in Isn't It Romantic, a New Line romantic comedy that Todd Strauss-Schulson is directing, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.
The story tells of a cynical woman (Wilson) who discovers that her life has become a romantic comedy, and she goes from sidekick to center stage.
The two actors are two points in a love triangle with Wilson, with Devine playing a character who is stuck in the friend zone and Hemsworth the hunky object of Wilson’s affections.
Erin Cardillo wrote the initial script; Dana Fox, Katie Silberman and Paula Pell worked on it as well, with the most recent revisions by Sam Pitman and Adam Cole-Kelly.
Todd Garner, Grant Scharbo, Gina Matthews and Jeremy Stein are producing the comedy, which is targeting a June start date.
For Devine, Isn't It Romantic reteams him with Wilson; the two co-starred in the hit Pitch Perfect movies. The actor also starred in Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates and is coming off hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards. He is currently shooting Game Over, Man, a comedy for Netflix with his Mail Order Comedy partners Anders Holm and Blake Anderson.
Hemsworth, who starred in the Hunger Games movies with Jennifer Lawrence, last appeared in Independence Day: Resurgence and will next be seen in The Duel, a Western with Woody Harrelson.
