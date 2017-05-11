“War Machine” satirical war film trailer features Brad Pitt (video)
May 11, 2017 - 11:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Netflix has released new trailer for upcoming satirical war film "War Machine", AceShowbiz said. The trailer sees General Glen McMahon, played by Brad Pitt, who is described by Netflix as "a man caught up in a modern-day war machine that keeps on churning, seemingly to no end."
"We cannot help them and kill them at the same time," Glen says, "It just ain't humanly possible."
The movie, also starring Anthony Michael Hall, Topher Grace, Will Poulter, Tilda Swinton and Ben Kingsley, is based on the book "The Operators: The Wild & Terrifying Inside Story of America's War in Afghanistan" by the late journalist Michael Hastings.
Brad serves as producer alongside Ian Bryce, Plan B's Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner. James Skotchdopole, meanwhile, serves as executive producer.
"War Machine" is set to be released on Netflix on May 26.
