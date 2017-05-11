Armenian reporter wounded in Azerbaijani fire

PanARMENIAN.Net - An Armenian TV cameraman was wounded in Azerbaijan’s shelling of Nagorno Karabakh positions on Wednesday, May 10, at around 6:00 pm.

According to Shant TV, their crew and the car they were travelling in fell under the Azeri fire as the rival employed large-caliber rifles.

The cameraman underwent surgery overnight, his condition is deemed stable.

More than 65 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on May 10 and the following night, with around 1700 shots fired from various caliber firearms.

Besides, movement of military eqipment by the Azerbaijani side was registered on May 10, involving around 10 tanks which returned to their initial positions later in the day.