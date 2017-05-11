Armenian reporter wounded in Azerbaijani fire
May 11, 2017 - 11:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An Armenian TV cameraman was wounded in Azerbaijan’s shelling of Nagorno Karabakh positions on Wednesday, May 10, at around 6:00 pm.
According to Shant TV, their crew and the car they were travelling in fell under the Azeri fire as the rival employed large-caliber rifles.
The cameraman underwent surgery overnight, his condition is deemed stable.
More than 65 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on May 10 and the following night, with around 1700 shots fired from various caliber firearms.
Besides, movement of military eqipment by the Azerbaijani side was registered on May 10, involving around 10 tanks which returned to their initial positions later in the day.
Top stories
72 students enrolled in various programs in the United States were awarded nearly $262,000 in the form of US Graduate Scholarships.
The Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Defense Army on March 4, at 12:15 pm, downed an Orbiter drone, belonging to Azerbaijani forces
19 winemaking companies from Armenia participated in the event bringing 58 types of wine to the professional jury’s attention.
“We responded to the government’s call for support and think better elections can be held this time,” the ambassador said.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Radiohead’s Thom Yorke to score “Suspiria” horror Greenwood previously worked on soundtracks for director Paul Thomas Anderson, notably for “There Will Be Blood,” “The Master” and “Inherent Vice.”
The National announce new album “Sleep Well Beast” The band also recently confirmed a show at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium on October 10 and are due to perform at this year’s Glastonbury Festival also.
EU to push Apple, Google to treat app developers fairly This follows on from EU proposals to remove barriers in online services to improve European companies' chances of competing against U.S. tech giants.
Mkhitaryan says feels llike "beast or monster" on Manchester United pitch In an interview with Inside United, Mkhitaryan has described himself as "a beast or a monster on the pitch," fighting for every ball.