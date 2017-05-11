Google buys the VR studio behind “Job Simulator”
May 11, 2017 - 12:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A month after Owlchemy Studios gifted the world with its Rick and Morty VR mini-experience, the developer revealed its own good news: It's been acquired by Google. Neither party hinted at what lies in store for Owlchemy going forward, but it's good news for a studio that's been releasing VR games for years, Engadget said.
Owlchemy is best known for Job Simulator, a delightful "recreation" of modern-day work life by clueless futuristic robots. The title garnered acclaim and has come out for every VR platform as a sort of proof-of-concept that developers can pull off humorous, entertaining gameplay while the medium works out its nausea-inducing kinks.
Amusingly, the studio's first foray into VR was adapting Dejobaan Games' skydiving simulator for the Oculus Rift, releasing AaaaaAAaaaAAAaaAAAAaAAAAA!!! for the Awesome (full title) in 2013. Owlchemy had cut its teeth on iOS games like Super Ramen Bros. and Smuggle Truck as well as its Kickstarter-funded desert island survival game Dyscourse. It was while testing Valve's then-secret VR headset project with HTC, the Vive, that the Owlchemy team developed the idea for their hit Job Simulator. The studio is keeping mum about its next project under the Google umbrella, but let's hope they keep their signature bizarre humor, Egadget said.
Photo: Owlchemy Labs
Top stories
YouTube has signed up comedian Kevin Hart and TV host Ellen DeGeneres as its first two high-profile entertainers.
Expectations are building ahead of Apple's iPhone range this fall, with investors hoping that the launch would help bolster sales.
The partnership will be announced May 1 at an event Bloomberg LP is holding for advertisers by Michael Bloomberg and Jack Dorsey.
Google's Nexus 6P and Pixel could take well-exposed, color-accurate and largely noise-free photos in extremely dark situations.
Partner news
Latest news
Radiohead’s Thom Yorke to score “Suspiria” horror Greenwood previously worked on soundtracks for director Paul Thomas Anderson, notably for “There Will Be Blood,” “The Master” and “Inherent Vice.”
The National announce new album “Sleep Well Beast” The band also recently confirmed a show at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium on October 10 and are due to perform at this year’s Glastonbury Festival also.
Mkhitaryan says feels llike "beast or monster" on Manchester United pitch In an interview with Inside United, Mkhitaryan has described himself as "a beast or a monster on the pitch," fighting for every ball.
Manchester United offered to sign Real Madrid's James Rodriguez James has had a bit part role in the Spanish capital this season as both Isco and Marco Asensio have pushed him down the pecking order.