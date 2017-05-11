The National announce new album “Sleep Well Beast”
May 11, 2017 - 13:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The National have announced details of their seventh album, ‘Sleep Well Beast’.
The record, which follows 2015’s ‘A Lot Of Sorrow’, is due for release on September 8 via 4AD, NME reports citing Pitchfork. Tracklisting and album art is yet to be confirmed.
The band have been teasing their return of late with a number of mysterious trailers. Earlier this week, they shared a short trailer in the style of a news programme.
The first is titled ‘Sleep Well Beast’ and the second ‘The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness’. Both come with a soundtrack of dissonant distortion and electronic sounds.
The band also recently confirmed a show at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium on October 10 and are due to perform at this year’s Glastonbury Festival also.
Earlier this year, The National debuted a new track at a special protest gig against Donald Trump. The band also spoke to NME about what to expect from the record.
“We’re playing together in a room, which means we’re jamming more,” frontman Matt Berninger told NME. “But it’s not a jam record at all – the songs are much more like weird, math-y, electronic-y stuff.”
He added: “A lot of songs are going in completely different directions. But that’s a really fun place to be. We’re in the middle of the wilderness, in a rainforest full of really fun noises.”
