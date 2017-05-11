150 NGOs endorse Armenia’s ruling RPA in Yerevan elections

PanARMENIAN.Net - 150 Armenian NGOs issued a statement on Thursday, May 11 to support Taron Margaryan from the Republican Party (RPA) in the upcoming municipal elections on Sunday.

According to chairman at sub-commission on Non-Governmental Organizations of Public Council Edgar Hakobyan, Margaryan and his team have turned Yerevan into a prosperous city.

A spokesman for RPA, Eduard Sharmazanov thanked the 150 NGOs for the support, pledging to do more in the coming five years, Aysor.am reports.

Three parties participate in elections. RPA’s proportional list is headed by current mayor Margaryan; Nikol Pashinyan, who was recently re-elected to the Armenian National Assembly, tops the list of YELQ bloc; while 5th Convocation National Assembly lawmaker Zaruhi Postanjyan, who recently announced the Yerkir Tsirani (Land of Apricot) party, will head its list.