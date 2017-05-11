HP, Intel building Cortana-powered devices
May 11, 2017 - 15:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - HP and Intel are both working on connected-home devices that run on Microsoft's Cortana platform. Microsoft announced the devices as part of its Build 2017 conference on May 10, but didn't provide details about form, function or release window, Engadget said.
The gadgets from HP and Intel follow this week's announcement of Invoke, the first-ever third-party Cortana device. The connected speaker comes from Harman Kardon and it can "favorite music, manage calendars and activities, set reminders, check traffic, deliver the latest news and much more."
The Invoke and other Cortana-run devices will encroach on a hot IoT market currently dominated by Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
In another move meant to bolster Microsoft's entrance in the connected-home game, the Cortana Skills Kit is now live in public preview in the US. This allows developers to create Cortana-powered apps and programs across Android, iOS, Windows 10 and the Invoke.
Microsoft executive Harry Shum demonstrated the new add-in on stage at the company's Build developers conference on May 10.
