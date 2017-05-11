Windows 10 hits 500 million active devices
May 11, 2017 - 15:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Windows 10's install base is still growing steadily. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced on April 10 that the OS now has 500 million monthly active devices, up from 400 million last September. That's significant progress, though it's still much slower than Windows 10's growth when Microsoft was offering free upgrades for older machines. The company points to its push to unify its platforms under Windows 10, as well as "strong pickup" among businesses as a big reason for its progress so far, Engadget said.
Still, it's clear that Microsoft saw the slowdown coming. While it originally planned to have a billion Windows 10 installs by 2018, it later revised that projection to sometime after next year. One thing's clear, if Microsoft wants to reach that goal soon, it'll need to figure out a way to bring the OS to even more devices. The company won't be able to stall its mobile strategy for much longer, Engadget said.
Top stories
Microsoft executive Harry Shum demonstrated the new add-in on stage at the company's Build developers conference on May 10.
YouTube has signed up comedian Kevin Hart and TV host Ellen DeGeneres as its first two high-profile entertainers.
Expectations are building ahead of Apple's iPhone range this fall, with investors hoping that the launch would help bolster sales.
The partnership will be announced May 1 at an event Bloomberg LP is holding for advertisers by Michael Bloomberg and Jack Dorsey.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia: Republican Party says will nominate new prime minister Under the new agreement, Ashotyan said, even if ARFD expresses disagreements over an issue, all important decisions will be made jointly.
Alice Cooper announces new album, “Paranormal” The shock-horror rock star, who’s been known to spray blood on his audiences, will release a 12-track album of new material.
“The Exception” espionage thriller clip features Christopher Plummer The feature from director David Leveaux follows German solider Stefan while he attempts to gather intel on the reclusive Kaiser.
“Fast and Furious” creator to helm comic book adaptation “Razor” The comic book adaptation from Rob Cohen will be introduced to buyers at the upcoming Marche du Film at Cannes.