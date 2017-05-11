Diddy continues his reign as hip-hop’s wealthiest artist: Forbes
May 11, 2017 - 15:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Sean Combs a.k.a. P. Diddy has once again claimed the top spot on the Forbes' list of wealthiest hip-hop artists. He has secured the title for the sixth consecutive year, AceShowbiz said.
According to the financial publication, Diddy has a net worth of $820 million. That all comes courtesy of his lucrative Ciroc vodka deal with Diageo, his stake in the TV network Revolt and last year's Bad Boy Reunion Tour.
Jay-Z comes on the second place with a whopping $810 million. Forbes notes the rapper increased his wealth by 30 percent after a $200 million investment from Sprint into his Tidal music streaming service. According to the publication, the investment was more than 10 times what he paid for the company two years ago.
Checking in at No. 3 on the list is Dr. Dre, who has a net worth of $740 million. Forbes notes the Beats-Apple deal he did a few years ago is still playing massive dividends. Rounding out the top five are Birdman ($110 million) and Drake ($90 million) who are still doing business together at Cash Money Records. Drake's net worth was also supported by his grueling tour which grossed $1 million per night.
Forbes' list of Hip-Hop's Wealthiest Artists: P. Diddy ($820 million) Jay-Z ($810 million) Dr. Dre ($740 million) Birdman ($110 million) Drake ($90 million)
