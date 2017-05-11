Marilyn Manson shares update on new album, changes the title

PanARMENIAN.Net - Marilyn Manson has confirmed that he’s finished work on his new album – which now has the title ‘Heaven Upside Down’, NME reports.

Manson’s tenth studio album and follow-up to 2015’s ‘The Pale Emperor’ was originally believed to be called ‘Say10’ following a number of teasers from the metal veteran. Now, speaking to FabulousTV at the premiere of the new ‘King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword’ movie, Manson gave an update on the record.

“I just finished my new album, I’m going on tour in July,” said Manson. He added that “it’s called ‘Heaven Upside Down’,” before going on to answer awkward questions about pet peeves and MTV.

The album was widely believed to be released on 14 February – however this was not the case. When NME approached a spokesman after the album failed to appear on Valentine’s Day, we were told that the album would be released in summer 2017.

Read more: 12 Marilyn Manson quotes that will make you run and hide As well as unveiling a short video for ‘Say10’ in which he ‘beheads Donald Trump‘, Manson has also revealed that the new album is ‘the last thing that people will expect‘.

“It is, I would say, the last thing people would expect after hearing ‘The Pale Emperor’,” he said. “Coming from the people who I’ve played it to, it’s a combination of ‘Antichrist Superstar’ and ‘Mechanical Animals’ in feeling.”

Manson added: “It wasn’t my intent to go backwards. Everything goes in a full circle and it just becomes, without cannibalising work from the past, the same thing: which is ultimately you. I’m a little over-anxious to release it, so it was done very quickly, but it’s by far the most thematic and over-complicated thing that I’ve done. In a way, it’s deceptively delightful to strangers. It’s like the old saying that the devil’s greatest secret is that people don’t believe he exists.”

Manson’s upcoming tour dates are below:

July 20 – Budapest Park Open Air: Budapest, Hungary

July 21 – Metal Hammer Festival: Katowice, Poland

Jul 22 – Junge Garde: Dresden, Germany

July 24 – METALDAYS 2017: Tolmin, Slovenia

July 25 – Rock in Roma: Rome, Italy

July 26 – Villafranca Castle: Verona, Italy

July 28-29 – Qstock 2017: Oulu, Finland

July 31 – Stadium Live: Moscow, Russia

August 2 – Sport Palace: Kiev, Ukraine

August 4 – Waken Open Air: Wacken, Germany

August 5 – TivoliVredenberg – Ronda: Utrecht, NL

August 6 – Lokerse Festival: Lokeren, Belgium

August 10 – Festival Rock Oz’Arenes: Avenches, Switzerland

August 12 – Fête du Bruit: Landerneau, France