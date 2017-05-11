Marilyn Manson shares update on new album, changes the title
May 11, 2017 - 16:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Marilyn Manson has confirmed that he’s finished work on his new album – which now has the title ‘Heaven Upside Down’, NME reports.
Manson’s tenth studio album and follow-up to 2015’s ‘The Pale Emperor’ was originally believed to be called ‘Say10’ following a number of teasers from the metal veteran. Now, speaking to FabulousTV at the premiere of the new ‘King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword’ movie, Manson gave an update on the record.
“I just finished my new album, I’m going on tour in July,” said Manson. He added that “it’s called ‘Heaven Upside Down’,” before going on to answer awkward questions about pet peeves and MTV.
The album was widely believed to be released on 14 February – however this was not the case. When NME approached a spokesman after the album failed to appear on Valentine’s Day, we were told that the album would be released in summer 2017.
Read more: 12 Marilyn Manson quotes that will make you run and hide As well as unveiling a short video for ‘Say10’ in which he ‘beheads Donald Trump‘, Manson has also revealed that the new album is ‘the last thing that people will expect‘.
“It is, I would say, the last thing people would expect after hearing ‘The Pale Emperor’,” he said. “Coming from the people who I’ve played it to, it’s a combination of ‘Antichrist Superstar’ and ‘Mechanical Animals’ in feeling.”
Manson added: “It wasn’t my intent to go backwards. Everything goes in a full circle and it just becomes, without cannibalising work from the past, the same thing: which is ultimately you. I’m a little over-anxious to release it, so it was done very quickly, but it’s by far the most thematic and over-complicated thing that I’ve done. In a way, it’s deceptively delightful to strangers. It’s like the old saying that the devil’s greatest secret is that people don’t believe he exists.”
Manson’s upcoming tour dates are below:
July 20 – Budapest Park Open Air: Budapest, Hungary
July 21 – Metal Hammer Festival: Katowice, Poland
Jul 22 – Junge Garde: Dresden, Germany
July 24 – METALDAYS 2017: Tolmin, Slovenia
July 25 – Rock in Roma: Rome, Italy
July 26 – Villafranca Castle: Verona, Italy
July 28-29 – Qstock 2017: Oulu, Finland
July 31 – Stadium Live: Moscow, Russia
August 2 – Sport Palace: Kiev, Ukraine
August 4 – Waken Open Air: Wacken, Germany
August 5 – TivoliVredenberg – Ronda: Utrecht, NL
August 6 – Lokerse Festival: Lokeren, Belgium
August 10 – Festival Rock Oz’Arenes: Avenches, Switzerland
August 12 – Fête du Bruit: Landerneau, France
Top stories
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
There are a few prerequisites: Drivers will need an active "Mercedes me" account and get an "mbrace" subscription.
The war drama centers on a love story involving a medical student, a journalist, and the Armenian woman who steals their hearts.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia: Republican Party says will nominate new prime minister Under the new agreement, Ashotyan said, even if ARFD expresses disagreements over an issue, all important decisions will be made jointly.
Suspected killer of Hamas commander arrested in Gaza No details were provided on the suspect's identity, though Hamas has suggested Palestinian collaborators had worked with Israel.
U.S. defense chief reaffirms commitment to protecting Turkey The two met for about half an hour before the start of an international conference on security threats and humanitarian crises in Somalia.
Helen Mirren's thriller “Winchester” gets release date The period supernatural thriller is inspired by the real-life tale of Sarah Winchester, the eccentric heiress to the Winchester Repeating Arms Company fortune.