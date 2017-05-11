BMW to launch 8-series in upmarket strategy push
May 11, 2017 - 16:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - BMW said it will launch an 8-series model in 2018, reviving its upmarket coupe line as part of a broader strategic shift to focus on higher-margin sportscars rather than compact vehicles, Reuters says.
"The 8-series Coupe will debut next year," Chief Executive Harald Krueger told shareholders at the company's annual general meeting in Munich on Thursday, May 11.
"We are refreshing our entire product portfolio and strengthening the performance side. Our strategy will focus on the luxury segment, where there are margins to be earned," Krueger said, adding that he aimed to increase revenues in the luxury segment "significantly" by 2020.
Top stories
Microsoft executive Harry Shum demonstrated the new add-in on stage at the company's Build developers conference on May 10.
YouTube has signed up comedian Kevin Hart and TV host Ellen DeGeneres as its first two high-profile entertainers.
Expectations are building ahead of Apple's iPhone range this fall, with investors hoping that the launch would help bolster sales.
The partnership will be announced May 1 at an event Bloomberg LP is holding for advertisers by Michael Bloomberg and Jack Dorsey.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia: Republican Party says will nominate new prime minister Under the new agreement, Ashotyan said, even if ARFD expresses disagreements over an issue, all important decisions will be made jointly.
Alice Cooper announces new album, “Paranormal” The shock-horror rock star, who’s been known to spray blood on his audiences, will release a 12-track album of new material.
“The Exception” espionage thriller clip features Christopher Plummer The feature from director David Leveaux follows German solider Stefan while he attempts to gather intel on the reclusive Kaiser.
“Fast and Furious” creator to helm comic book adaptation “Razor” The comic book adaptation from Rob Cohen will be introduced to buyers at the upcoming Marche du Film at Cannes.