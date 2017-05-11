Armenia’s ruling RPA, ARFD sign coalition agreement
May 11, 2017 - 16:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun (ARFD) on Thursday, May 11 signed a memorandum on establishing a political coalition.
The agreement, signed at the presidential palace in downtown Yerevan, will remain in force until the expiration of the powers of the 6th Convocation National Assembly.
With the memorandum, the two parties assumed political responsibility for all the activities of the government.
The document details the strategic objectives of the cooperation, priorities, the organizational procedures in the framework of the coalition.
Deputy RPA chairman Armen Ashotyan and ARFD Supreme Body representative Aghvan Vardanyan signed the deal.
Members and top officials from both parties had on various occasions confirmed negotiations on such an agreement.
At a recent ceremony, RPA claimed 58 mandates, including three for minority representatives (Yezidi, Assyrian and Kurdish), the Tsarukyan bloc received 31 seats overall, including one for a Russian community representative, while YELQ bloc and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation - Dashnaktsutyun got nine and seven parliamentary seats, respectively.
