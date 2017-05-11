“Fast and Furious” creator to helm comic book adaptation “Razor”
May 11, 2017 - 17:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The filmmaker behind the Fast and Furious and XXX franchises has set his sights on a brand new action hero: urban vigilante Nicole Mitchell, AKA 1990s comic book "bad girl," Razor. The comic book adaptation from Rob Cohen will be introduced to buyers at the upcoming Marche du Film at Cannes, The Hollywood Reporter said.
Cohen will write and direct the feature Razor, based on Evertette Hartsoe's character, who debuted in 1992's Razor No. 1, published by independent company London Night Studios. Razor is the alter ego of Mitchell, whose police detective father was killed by a local crime lord. Traumatized by his death, she spends time in a mental institution before dedicating her life to getting revenge — unaware that her sister, whom she believes also dead, has become an assassin working for the man responsible for her father's death.
The character has appeared in a number of comic book series since her debut, including a crossover with James O'Barr's similar The Crow, and is credited with popularizing the "bad girl" trend of 1990s comics, which saw a slew of anti-hero female characters with a seeming aversion to clothing wherever possible being eagerly embraced by the marketplace.
"I have loved Razor since its first publication," Cohen said in a statement about the project. "It has operatic themes, female empowerment, revenge, action, a love story, all shrouded in a delicious darkness that fits our time."
Razor will be financed by Number 11 Films as the first movie under a sales and financing partnership with Lotus Entertainment. Jeff Most, who produced the 1993 Crow movie featuring Brandon Lee, will co-produce alongside Cohen.
Top stories
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
There are a few prerequisites: Drivers will need an active "Mercedes me" account and get an "mbrace" subscription.
The war drama centers on a love story involving a medical student, a journalist, and the Armenian woman who steals their hearts.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia: Republican Party says will nominate new prime minister Under the new agreement, Ashotyan said, even if ARFD expresses disagreements over an issue, all important decisions will be made jointly.
Suspected killer of Hamas commander arrested in Gaza No details were provided on the suspect's identity, though Hamas has suggested Palestinian collaborators had worked with Israel.
U.S. defense chief reaffirms commitment to protecting Turkey The two met for about half an hour before the start of an international conference on security threats and humanitarian crises in Somalia.
Cannes: Cite Films, Memento Films nab “The Desert Bride” First seen at the Berlin Co-production Market, “The Desert Bride” won the two big prizes – the Films in Progress Prize and the Cine Plus in Progress Special Prize.