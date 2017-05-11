“Fast and Furious” creator to helm comic book adaptation “Razor”

PanARMENIAN.Net - The filmmaker behind the Fast and Furious and XXX franchises has set his sights on a brand new action hero: urban vigilante Nicole Mitchell, AKA 1990s comic book "bad girl," Razor. The comic book adaptation from Rob Cohen will be introduced to buyers at the upcoming Marche du Film at Cannes, The Hollywood Reporter said.

Cohen will write and direct the feature Razor, based on Evertette Hartsoe's character, who debuted in 1992's Razor No. 1, published by independent company London Night Studios. Razor is the alter ego of Mitchell, whose police detective father was killed by a local crime lord. Traumatized by his death, she spends time in a mental institution before dedicating her life to getting revenge — unaware that her sister, whom she believes also dead, has become an assassin working for the man responsible for her father's death.

The character has appeared in a number of comic book series since her debut, including a crossover with James O'Barr's similar The Crow, and is credited with popularizing the "bad girl" trend of 1990s comics, which saw a slew of anti-hero female characters with a seeming aversion to clothing wherever possible being eagerly embraced by the marketplace.

"I have loved Razor since its first publication," Cohen said in a statement about the project. "It has operatic themes, female empowerment, revenge, action, a love story, all shrouded in a delicious darkness that fits our time."

Razor will be financed by Number 11 Films as the first movie under a sales and financing partnership with Lotus Entertainment. Jeff Most, who produced the 1993 Crow movie featuring Brandon Lee, will co-produce alongside Cohen.