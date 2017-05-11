“The Exception” espionage thriller clip features Christopher Plummer

PanARMENIAN.Net - Unsolicited relationship is rarely welcome. One of the primary exceptions being when it comes from the mouth Christopher Plummer.

In a clip from A24's WWII espionage thriller The Exception, Plummer, playing German monarch Kaiser Wilhelm II, offers some hard-won wisdom to his house maid (Lilly James) on her relationship with German solider Stefan (Jai Courtney), The Hollywood Reporter said.

The Kaiser offers a story of his own about young unrequited love, which ended with the girl of his dream marrying a Romanov, ominously adding, "Be careful what you wish for."

The feature from director David Leveaux follows Stefan while he attempts to gather intel on the reclusive Kaiser, but things get complicated when he falls for the housemaid Mieke, who is revealed to be Jewish.

The Exception hits theaters on June 2.