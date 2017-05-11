Armenia: Republican Party says will nominate new prime minister
May 11, 2017 - 18:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The ruling Republican Party of Armenia will nominate the new prime minister, deputy RPA chairman Armen Ashotyan said on Thursday, May 11.
The current head of the Armenian government is Karen Karapetyan.
“This is an exhaustive answer to the question of what will happen after 2018,” Ashotyan said, according to Sputnik Armenia.
Earlier on Thursday, RPA and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun (ARFD) signed a memorandum on establishing a political coalition.
The agreement, signed at the presidential palace in downtown Yerevan, will remain in force until the expiration of the powers of the 6th Convocation National Assembly.
The deputy chairman noted that the new agreement does not cover the distribution of portfolios.
Under the new agreement, Ashotyan said, even if ARFD expresses disagreements over an issue, all important decisions will be made jointly.
