Bruce Willis, James McAvoy’s "Split" sequel "to have bigger budget"
May 12, 2017 - 10:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Back in 2016, M. Night Shyamalan's "Split" was made with a modest budget of $9 million and unexpectedly earned a pleasant $275 million at global box office. "Split" sequel "Glass", however, seemingly will be more expensive than its predecessor, AceShowbiz said.
In an interview with Collider, Jason Blum from Blumhouse production says that "Glass" budget "is more traditional, still by Hollywood standards a very low budget, but it is not $5 million." Blum later reveals that the filming is set to begin this year. "We have a release date in January of 2019, so we have to start shooting pretty soon," he says.
Judging from Blum's statement and the fact that Bruce Willis, James McAvoy and Samuel L. Jackson will return for the "Split" / "Unbreakable" sequel, it is assumed that "Glass" may cost between $30-50 million. 2000's "Unbreakable", meanwhile, cost $75 million back then. Like "Split", the movie nabbed a pleasant box office success with $248.1 million.
Shyamalan announced "Split" / "Unbreakable" sequel last April. Willis will reprise his role as David Dunn from "Unbreakable", while McAvoy will return as Kevin Wendell Crumb and his 23 multiple personalities, including The Beast, from "Split". Jackson, who starred opposite Willis in "Unbreakable", will come back as Elijah Price or Mr. Glass, from which the title of the sequel is derived. Anya Taylor-Joy will return as Casey Croke, a character who survived in "Split".
"Glass" is set right after the conclusion of "Split", with Dunn trying to pursue McAvoy's The Beast in "a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men."
