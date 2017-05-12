PanARMENIAN.Net - Showtime has released a brand new trailer for the highly-anticipated "Twin Peaks" revival. The one-minute long trailer offers some glimpses of the new season of David Lynch-directed series as well as features some familiar faces returning to the series, AceShowbiz said.

Titled "It Is Happening Again", the trailer opens with a jittery horror-movie shot of staircases from presumably Palmers' house. The very Lynchian shot continues as it shows someone walking down a creepy dark hallway. Deputy Andy Brennan (Harry Goaz) is shown next, slamming the tailgate of his car with a picnic basket in his hand. It seems that someone has been living in the woods as the trailer sees an RV parked there along with lots of furniture and junk around.

Newly-added actors, including Ben Rosenfield, Madeline Zima, Diane Nelson, Gia Carides, Leslie Berger and Nicole La Liberte, are also briefly glimpsed in the trailer. Toward the end of the eerie trailer, the late Miguel Ferrer's character on the series, FBI Agent Albert Rosenfield, is seen sitting beside Lynch's hearing-impaired FBI Regional Bureau Chief Gordon Cole. The two seemingly are in a serious talk as Cole is seen calling out his colleague's name. "Albert!" he exclaims, looking all concerned, before standing up from the chair. The trailer concludes with a scene of Kyle MacLachlan's Dale Cooper driving his car at night.

The new season of "Twin Peaks" picks up roughly 25 years after the events of the original series. Also starring Sheryl Lee, the new season will take place outside Washington. "It does not go outside the U.S., but it is in multiple locations in the U.S," Showtime CEO David Nevins said in a recent interview.

Michael Horse, Everett McGill, Harry Dean Stanton, Grace Zabriskie, Kimmy Robertson, Dana Ashbrook, Russ Tamblyn, Sherilyn Fenn, David Duchovny, Peggy Lipton and James Marshall are among the returning actors. Meanwhile, Laura Dern, Naomi Watts, Michael Cera, Trent Reznor, Jim Belushi and Jennifer Jason Leigh are set to appear as guest stars.

The first two-parts of the miniseries will debut at the 70th Cannes Film Festival on May 17. The 18-part series will later debut on Sunday, May 21 at 9 P.M. ET with a two-hour episode on Showtime. Following the debut on the premium cable network, subscribers will have access to the third and fourth parts, exclusively across the Showtime streaming service, Showtime Anytime and Showtime On Demand.