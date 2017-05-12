The Chainsmokers, Halsey added as performers at Billboard Music Awards
May 12, 2017 - 13:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - When we thought this year's Billboard Music Awards couldn't get any better, the award-giving event has announced more prominent names in the music industry to perform at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21. Chart-topping artists like The Chainsmokers, Halsey and Sam Hunt have been added to the star-studded list of the evening's performers, AceShowbiz said.
The Chainsmokers is set to perform "Young", while country superstar Sam Hunt will take the stage to perform his hit song "Body Like a Back Road". Meanwhile, Halsey, who is currently promoting her new album "Hopeless Fountain Kingdom", has yet to confirm the song she will perform at the event. Fans are wondering if she will perform her new project's lead single "Now or Never" or recently-released ballad "Eyes Closed".
Two weeks earlier, the first round performers had been announced. The impressive performers lineup included Drake, Nicki Minaj, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Camila Cabello, Imagine Dragons, John Legend, Lorde and Florida Georgia Line. In addition, pop diva Celine Dion and Miley Cyrus are slated to take the stage. Miley will perform her new song "Malibu", while Celine will celebrate the 20th anniversary of her soaring theme song of 1997's movie "Titanic", "My Heart Will Go On".
Apart from the performers, the BBMAs' full list of nominees has been unveiled. Drake and The Chainsmokers lead the list with 22 nominations. Among those, Drake will compete for Top Male Artist and Top Billboard 200 Artist, while the EDM group will compete for Top Artist, Top Duo/Group and Top 100 Artist. Trailing behind are Twenty One Pilots with 17 nominations, Rihanna with 14, The Weeknd with 13 and Beyonce Knowles with 8.
