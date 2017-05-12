Oscar winner Geoffrey Rush to topline family film “Storm Boy”
May 12, 2017 - 14:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Oscar-winning actor Geoffrey Rush and “Suicide Squad” star Jai Courtney will head the cast of family film “Storm Boy” for Australian production company Ambience Entertainment, Ambience announced Thursday, May 11, according to Variety.
The film is a contemporary re-telling of a 1976 Australian family classic described as a “heartwarming tale about unusual friendship and unconditional love.” It is based on a 1964 novel by Australian author Colin Thiele.
Rush, who won an Academy Award as best actor for his role in 1996’s “Shine” and has been nominated three more times, most recently as supporting actor for 2010’s “The King’s Speech,” will play the adult version of the protagonist, who recounts his childhood adventures to his troubled teenage granddaughter in an effort to stop her making the same mistakes he made.
Courtney is set to play the younger version of the protagonist’s protective father, who removes himself and his son from society following the untimely death of his wife and daughter to live on a remote isolated coastline of Australia. Courtney was recently seen in Warner Bros. blockbuster “Suicide Squad,” and will next be seen in World War II drama “The Exception,” opposite Lily James and Christopher Plummer.
“Storm Boy” will be directed by Shawn Seet from an adaptation by Justin Monjo, and will feature a combination of live action and 3-D CGI animation. It is scheduled to begin shooting in July across South Australia.
Michael Boughen and Matthew Street will produce the film for Ambience. It is co-financed by Screen Australia, the South Australian Film Corp., the U.K.’s Piccadilly Pictures and Singapore’s Aurora Global Media Capital and Salt Media & Entertainment.
Studiocanal will release the film in Australia and New Zealand in 2018. Kathy Morgan International is handling international sales.
Top stories
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
There are a few prerequisites: Drivers will need an active "Mercedes me" account and get an "mbrace" subscription.
Partner news
Latest news
Fiat Chrysler recalls 1.25 million trucks to address software error The recall covers 1.02 million 2013-16 Ram 1500 and 2500 pickups, and 2014-2016 Ram 3500 pickups in the United States.
U.S., China ink trade deal U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the deal should reduce China's trade surplus with the U.S. by the end of 2017.
Bomb hits convoy of the Pakistan Senate deputy, kills 25 At least 35 people were wounded in the blast near the town of Mastung, 50 km (30 miles) from the provincial capital of Quetta.
Merkel to host Macron for talks in Berlin on May 15 A Macron aide noted that Merkel "was the first among leaders to ring him, given the importance of the relations between our two countries."