Armenia: YELQ demands CEC ban ruling RPA from running in elections
May 12, 2017 - 14:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Representatives of YELQ bloc, which is running in Yerevan City Council elections, submitted a letter to the Central Electoral Commission, demanding that the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) be barred from participating in the vote.
Artak Zeynalyan from the alliance entered the CEC building to submit the letter.
“The demand is based on the revelation that one of Taron Margaryan’s (the current mayor - Ed.) campaign offices was caught offering election bribes,” Zeynalyan told reporters on Friday, May 12, according to Aysor.am.
Opposition lawmaker Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday evening said that Margaryan’s office is offering election bribes in the amount of AMD 20,000 (apx. $41). The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) whose proportional list in the municipal elections is headed by Margaryan, refuted the claims as disinformation.
Three parties participate in elections. RPA’s list is headed by Margaryan; Pashinyan, who was recently re-elected to the Armenian National Assembly, tops the list of YELQ bloc; while 5th Convocation National Assembly lawmaker Zaruhi Postanjyan, who recently announced the Yerkir Tsirani (Land of Apricot) party, will head its list. Municipal elections are slated for Sunday.
The socially vulnerable residentswill receive AMD 15,000 each, which Pashinyan said will help “get rid of the vote-buying practice.”
President Serzh Sargsyan signed a decree to relieve Yuri Khachaturov of the position of the secretary of the National Security Council.
Armenians and Turks seem to forget that the United States has recognized the Armenian Genocide at the highest levels, the publisher says.
The Armenian political forces running for Yerevan City Council launched election campaigns on April 21, set to conclude them on May 12.
