Synergetic acquires Hadas ben Aroya’s “People That Are Not Me”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Synergetic Distribution has acquired U.S. rights to Hadas ben Aroya’s “People That Are Not Me” from London-based global sales agent Film Republic. The deal is one of a raft of U.S. sales Film Republic has closed across four international titles on its slate, accoriding to Variety.

Dubbed the “Israeli ‘Frances Ha,’” “People That Are Not Me” tells the story of a young woman, Joy, who decides to explore the dating scene of Tel Aviv after breaking up with her boyfriend. It marks the feature debut of ben Aroya, who also wrote the screenplay and stars in the lead role. The film saw its world premiere at the Locarno Film Festival last August.

Synergetic plans a summer release for the film, which will be synchronized with a Canadian release by Acephale Distribution.

Xavier Henry-Rashid, managing director of Film Republic, confirmed that the company had closed additional North American deals for Kuba Czekaj’s Polish drama “Baby Bump,” which debuted at the Venice Film Festival in 2015; Patric Chiha’s Austrian documentary “Brothers of the Night,” which saw its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival last year; and Karolina Bielawska’s documentary “Call Me Marianna,” also from Poland.

Altered Innocence took North American rights to “Baby Bump” and “Brothers of the Night.” Torch Films acquired educational rights for the U.S. and Australia to “Brothers of the Night” and “Call Me Marianna.”